The world’s biggest platform for streaming video is trying to figure out why no videos are playing.
Technology

YouTube suffers global outage

by Jack Gramenz
12th Nov 2020 12:05 PM

YouTube is experiencing technical difficulties, with videos on the site not playing for users around the world.

A spike in reports of problems on the website began flooding in at around 10.45am AEDT, with thousands of reports being collated by the website status monitor DownDetector.

YouTube confirmed the issue and said it was working to fix it.

"One video started working, ended up finishing it and now they all just error out," one user wrote on DownDetector. "Hope they fix it soon!"

"How many people do y'all think called the local police because YouTube is down?" Another asked.

A spike in reports began just before 11am.

YouTube users have been complaining on Twitter as well.

By 12.50pm a test by news.com.au found the site was again able to load and play videos.

The company is yet to confirm that on the Twitter page where it confirmed the issue but other users of the social media site have reported it's also back online for them.

