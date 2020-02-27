Youths charged over stolen car

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: A car was stolen in Chinchilla after keys were left in the ignition. Pic: Contributed

AMID the continuing crime wave sweeping across Chinchilla, another car has been stolen, and two teens have been charged with multiple offences.

An Isuzu D’Max was stolen at 3am from the Stayover camp on Zeller St on Monday, February 24.

A spokesman for Chinchilla police said the car keys had been left in the ignition, and the alleged offenders were found and charged within hours of the offence.

“A fifteen-year-old female was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, and trespass,” the spokemas said.

“A fourteen-year-old male was charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, and obstructing police.”

Chinchilla police have asked the community to come together and make it harder from criminals to steal by locking their property.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said, police are struggling with community members leaving their property unlocked.

“We have been advocating a lock it or lose it approach… we need people to take responsibility for their hard-earnt items rather than leaving the welcome mat out,” the spokesman said.

“We are still seeing instances where people are leaving their keys inside their car with the aircon running - and their excuse is that they were ‘just ducking into the shops’.”

The spokesman urges the community to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

“Generally everyone knows who lives in their street, if you notice someone strange snooping around report it straight away,” he said.

“Write down the time, date, place, and description of the person.”

If you have any information call Chinchilla Police on, 46729666, or PoliceLink on 131444.