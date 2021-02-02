‘You’re letting your children down’: Druggie mum slammed in court

IN COURT: Kristie Jade Batson faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 charged with drug driving. Picture: Richard Jupe

IN COURT: Kristie Jade Batson faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 charged with drug driving. Picture: Richard Jupe

A serial drug driving mum has been reprimanded by a Magistrate after she was caught offending for the fifth time in five years.

Kristie Jade Batson, 29, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 charged with driving with a relevant drug in her system.

The court heard Batson was intercepted along the Warrego Highway near Dalby on November 21, 2020, and tested positive for meth and marijuana roadside.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said she admitted to taking the drug, and had several incidences of drug driving on her criminal history over the past five years.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited these drug driving appearances in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, with Batson placed on a 12 month probationary order following the 2019 offence.

The court heard Batson reoffended towards the end of this order.

Representing herself, Batson said she used marijuana because she had her wisdom tooth removed, and believed the marijuana she bought was laced with meth.

Magistrate Mossop told Batson she had a “lengthy history of repeat offending”, and wasn’t a “youth” anymore.

“You are nearly 30, and you tell me you’re a mother,” she said.

“If we don’t get on top of this drug problem, which clearly you’ve had for the better part of five years, you’re not going to be much of an effective mother.”

“You’re letting your children down with this sort of offending.”

Batson pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for nine months, with a conviction recorded.

She was then sentenced to 12 months probation.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you’ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne’s Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------