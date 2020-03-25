Menu
TAKE OUT: Where in Chinchilla do you go for your takeaway?
News

VOTE NOW: Top 9 places to get takeout in Chinchilla

Zoe Bell
by
25th Mar 2020 5:22 PM

CHINCHILLA is home to a great array of restaurants, and if there's one thing we need to do right now amid this coronavirus craziness it is to support our local businesses and order some takeaway.

The Chinchilla News wants to find out where the best place in the region is to get takeaway, as voted by our readers.

On Monday night we posted a call out to our Facebook page, asking you to nominate your favourite place to grab some takeaway.

You nominated nine businesses.

Now, we're asking you to make your vote count! Decide where you think is the best in town.

Voting will close on Friday morning, we'll then tally them up and crown one lucky winner the 'best takeaway' in Chinchilla soon after. 

Where is the best place to get take away in Chinchilla?

