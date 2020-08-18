Menu
Lindy Chamberlain, picture in 2018, is still mocked and people still believe she is guilty, 40 years on from her daughter’s death. Photo: John Grainger
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Lindy Chamberlain still mocked with cruel taunts

18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
IT HAS now been 40 years since Lindy Chamberlain, her husband and young family were spending their second night mixing with fellow campers at Uluru.

What happened that night, on August 17, 1980, has left her shaken to this day.

Her screams rang out in the empty desert sky as she discovered her nine-week-old daughter Azaria had been snatched from her tent.

Despite her name being cleared, to this day, she is brutally mocked by strangers in the street.

She was asked whether she thinks some Australians doubt her innocence.

"Obviously they do, they tell me so at times," she said.

"It's only about three weeks ago since I got my last dingo howls."

Here's what you said on Facebook:

Joan Flynn: I never believed Lindy was guilty and was so sad when she was imprisoned. She has been through enough in her life without horrible people taunting her.

Cheryle Maybury: I would never have recognised her if I saw her on the street. People need to leave her alone and let her live in peace. She's been through so much.

Marc Fleming: Shine on Lindy your resolve is inspiring. How many others has the judicial system failed? Systemic corruption has flowed for years. It's a mess that no one has had the courage to clean up.

Denise Hatch: I use to think she was guilty, but now after all the attacks I hear on Fraser I now believe that a dingo did do it and I feel for this family and what they have gone through and will go through for the rest of their lives.

dingoes fcletters fcopinion lindy chamberlain
Fraser Coast Chronicle

