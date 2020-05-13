YOUR GUIDE: Where you can dine in this weekend

AS COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease this Saturday, May 9, a select few cafes and restaurants in Chinchilla will be open for customers to dine in.

Restaurants and cafes will be limited to only 10 patrons at once, with customers expected to make bookings to comply with social distancing and regulations.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday, May 8, that easing into opening restaurants and cafes is one of the first steps of a three page plan.

"I am announcing our clear Queensland plan for the next three months - of course, there may be setbacks along the way but I hope this plan can give certainty to Queenslanders as we map our path forward," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Our tourism industry, hospitality, restaurant, accommodation, are all multibillion-dollar industries and there are thousands of people working in those industries and people and businesses want certainty.

"So this gradual return to some form of normality in our post COVID world would look a bit different but we will back each other and get through this together."

Below are local eateries that have confirmed they will be open for dine-in:

•Amelia's place: Amelia's place will be open for dine in this Saturday following strict guidelines.

•The Club Hotel: Although not open this weekend, The Club Hotel will be open from mid next week for dinner dine-ins.

•Sharpy's: Limited spaces for dine-in will be available at Sharpy's from Saturday.

•McDonald's: The fast food chain will open its doors for dine in this weekend.