Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs
WDOP Markets
The start of the new year is great excuse to shop until you drop. So head on down to the WDOP markets to spoil yourself with something new.
WHEN: January 4, 8am to 2pm
WHERE: Dalby Railway Station
COST: FREE
The Annual Bell Race Day
It will be a five race program and with designated children’s entertainment area it’s a day for the family and one not to be missed.
WHEN: January 4, 10am
WHERE: Bell Race Club
COST: $10
Encore Screening of Frozen 2
It’s got rave reviews around the country and it is being described as just as good as the first movie. So miss your opportunity to see it one final time in cinemas.
WHEN: January 5, 10am
WHERE: Chinchilla Cinema
Swimfit Miles Holiday Program
Swimfit Miles are planning a fitness program for children aged eight and above. Activities will include Water and Land fitness, stroke correction, squad training, safety chats with local police, ambulance, and fire personnel and sports.
WHEN: January 6 - 10, 9am to 12pm each day.
WHERE: Miles Pool
COST: $95 per child ($25 a day)
Lunch will be provided.
If interested please contact Swimfit Miles.
Charleys Creek Parkrun
As always you can come down and join the parkrun to start your day off right on a Saturday morning.
Whether you want to run the course, jog it or simply walk it everyone is welcome.
WHEN: January 4, 7am
WHERE: Charleys Creek