Your guide to next week across the Western Downs
Lego ® Mindstorm EV3 Workshop
Code intelligent robots and play with amazing Lego creations at this unique library workshop.
When: Tuesday 14 January and Wednesday 22 January, 2pm – 4pm
Where: Chinchilla Library
Story time for Toddlers
Come along to the weekly Story time sessions, with plenty of songs and reading activities to stimulate your child’s imagination in a captivating, interactive learning environment.
When: Fridays, 9:30am
Where: Chinchilla Library
Make and Take Workshop
Want to do something indoors to beat the heat this Summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations in the Make and Take workshop.
When: Thursday 16 January and Tuesday 21 January, 2:30pm – 3:30pm
Where: Chinchilla Library
Jabu Birriny Art Exhibition
Enjoy vibrant works that showcase and celebrate both the rich history and contemporary stories of the Yarrabah culture at the ‘Jabu Birriny’ exhibition.
When: Saturday 7 December 2019 to Wednesday 22 January 2020
Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla
Forever Young Art Exhibition
Celebrate the works of our local youth in the dedicated art exhibit, ‘Forever Young’.
When: Monday 2 December 2019 to Thursday 16 January 2020
Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla