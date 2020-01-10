Your guide to next week across the Western Downs

STORYTIME: Read and sing with your toddlers at Storytime for Toddlers which feautres in this weeks events.

Lego ® Mindstorm EV3 Workshop

Code intelligent robots and play with amazing Lego creations at this unique library workshop.

When: Tuesday 14 January and Wednesday 22 January, 2pm – 4pm

Where: Chinchilla Library

Story time for Toddlers

Come along to the weekly Story time sessions, with plenty of songs and reading activities to stimulate your child’s imagination in a captivating, interactive learning environment.

When: Fridays, 9:30am

Where: Chinchilla Library

Make and Take Workshop

Want to do something indoors to beat the heat this Summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations in the Make and Take workshop.

When: Thursday 16 January and Tuesday 21 January, 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Where: Chinchilla Library

Jabu Birriny Art Exhibition

Enjoy vibrant works that showcase and celebrate both the rich history and contemporary stories of the Yarrabah culture at the ‘Jabu Birriny’ exhibition.

When: Saturday 7 December 2019 to Wednesday 22 January 2020

Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla

Forever Young Art Exhibition

Celebrate the works of our local youth in the dedicated art exhibit, ‘Forever Young’.

When: Monday 2 December 2019 to Thursday 16 January 2020

Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla