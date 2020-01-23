Your guide to Australia Day in the Maranoa
ROMA & DISTRICT:
- Australia Day Awards and conferring of New Australian citizens at 6pm followed by a complimentary barbecue dinner.
- The Roma Saleyards Multi-Purpose Facility will officially be opened and guests will have an opportunity to view the brand new interpretative centre. Everyone is welcome to attend!
- Free entry to Roma’s Denise Spencer Pool from 10am-4pm.
- The Commonwealth Hotel has yabby races from 4pm and Lloyd Saunders from 8pm-midnight.
- ROYAL on Ninety-nine has Cameron Cusack playing from 8pm plus seafood platters, pavlova and lamingtons!
YULEBA/WALLUMBILLA DISTRICT:
- Australia Day Awards Ceremony at the Yuleba Memorial Hall from 9am. Followed by cutting of the Australia Day cake and a free morning tea.
SURAT AND DISTRICT:
- Australia Day Awards celebrations from 9am at the Surat River Walk followed by the cutting of the Australia Day cake and a free morning tea.
- Cool off with free entry to the Surat Pool from 11am.
MITCHELL AND DISTRICT:
- From 8am, purchase a discounted Aussie breakfast on the deck of the Great Artesian Spa complex.
- At 9.30am the Australian Day Awards Ceremony will kick-off followed with cutting of the Australia Day cake with a morning tea at the Mitchell Shire Hall.
- Discounted $5 adult entry swim at the Great Artesian Spa all day with children entry free.
- Hotel Richards have Jamahl and The JC Band from 6pm.
INJUNE AND DISTRICT:
- At 9am celebrate your local community at the Australia Day Awards held at Injune Memorial Hall followed by morning tea from 10am.
- The fair dinkun Aussie fun continues with entertainment by Lain Jackson.
- At noon enjoy a free barbecue lunch and continue the day at the Injune Swimming Pool from 1pm for a fun filled afternoon