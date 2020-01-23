Your guide to Australia Day in the Maranoa

ROMA & DISTRICT:

YULEBA/WALLUMBILLA DISTRICT:

Australia Day Awards Ceremony at the Yuleba Memorial Hall from 9am. Followed by cutting of the Australia Day cake and a free morning tea.

SURAT AND DISTRICT:

Cool off with free entry to the Surat Pool from 11am.

Australia Day Awards celebrations from 9am at the Surat River Walk followed by the cutting of the Australia Day cake and a free morning tea.

From 8am, purchase a discounted Aussie breakfast on the deck of the Great Artesian Spa complex.

At 9.30am the Australian Day Awards Ceremony will kick-off followed with cutting of the Australia Day cake with a morning tea at the Mitchell Shire Hall.

Discounted $5 adult entry swim at the Great Artesian Spa all day with children entry free.