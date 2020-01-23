Menu
Australia Day at The Commonwelath Hotel.
Your guide to Australia Day in the Maranoa

Georgie Adams
23rd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
ROMA & DISTRICT:

  • Australia Day Awards and conferring of New Australian citizens at 6pm followed by a complimentary barbecue dinner.
  • The Roma Saleyards Multi-Purpose Facility will officially be opened and guests will have an opportunity to view the brand new interpretative centre. Everyone is welcome to attend!
  • Free entry to Roma’s Denise Spencer Pool from 10am-4pm.
  • The Commonwealth Hotel has yabby races from 4pm and Lloyd Saunders from 8pm-midnight.
  • ROYAL on Ninety-nine has Cameron Cusack playing from 8pm plus seafood platters, pavlova and lamingtons!

YULEBA/WALLUMBILLA DISTRICT:

  • Australia Day Awards Ceremony at the Yuleba Memorial Hall from 9am. Followed by cutting of the Australia Day cake and a free morning tea.

SURAT AND DISTRICT:

  • Australia Day Awards celebrations from 9am at the Surat River Walk followed by the cutting of the Australia Day cake and a free morning tea.
  • Cool off with free entry to the Surat Pool from 11am.

  • MITCHELL AND DISTRICT:

  • From 8am, purchase a discounted Aussie breakfast on the deck of the Great Artesian Spa complex.
  • At 9.30am the Australian Day Awards Ceremony will kick-off followed with cutting of the Australia Day cake with a morning tea at the Mitchell Shire Hall.
  • Discounted $5 adult entry swim at the Great Artesian Spa all day with children entry free.
  • Hotel Richards have Jamahl and The JC Band from 6pm.

INJUNE AND DISTRICT:

  • At 9am celebrate your local community at the Australia Day Awards held at Injune Memorial Hall followed by morning tea from 10am.
  • The fair dinkun Aussie fun continues with entertainment by Lain Jackson.
  • At noon enjoy a free barbecue lunch and continue the day at the Injune Swimming Pool from 1pm for a fun filled afternoon
