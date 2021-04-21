A young Tara woman who had her licence disqualified by a court order took the chance to get behind the wheel while she was more than three times the legal limit.

Taneeka Jean Korosi’s boozy drive was heard in Dalby Magistrates Court on April 20, where she was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and driving on a disqualified licence.

The court heard the 20-year-old was intercepted along Fry Street about 1.30am on March 20 by Tara police while they were conducting patrols.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Korosi made admissions that her licence was disqualified, where it was confirmed she was suspended from March 2 – April 2.

While speaking to Korosi, police identified an open bottle of liquor in the centre console, with a roadside breath test and blood analysis taking place afterwards.

Tara woman Taneeka Jean Korosi. Picture: Facebook

Sergeant Brady said the roadside reading was over o.200, however the evidential certificate was not available at Korosi’s mention.

Korosi waved the certificate and let Magistrate Tracy Mossop sentence her on the basis her reading was over 0.150.

Representing herself, Korosi said she was making steps to get her life back on track and drinking under control.

Magistrate Mossop told Korosi she drove with a “major alcohol reading”, and should thank herself lucky she didn’t receive a sentence of imprisonment.

Korosi pleaded guilty and was disqualified for six months for driving under the influence of liquor.

For driving on a disqualified licence she was disqualified for two years.

She was then placed on 12 months probation.

No convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Young woman drove 3x the limit, licence suspended until 2023