Young singer's record-breaking performance on The Voice

Murwillumbah schoolgirl Emmagen Rain during her blind audition on The Voice Australia.

Murwillumbah schoolgirl Emmagen Rain during her blind audition on The Voice Australia. Channel 9

LANDING a spot on Team Delta was the perfect early birthday gift for Emmagen Rain.

The Murwillumbah schoolgirl's confident rendition of Miranda Lambert's Somethin' Bad inspired Delta Goodrem to turn her chair on The Voice on Sunday night.

"I can't believe what I turned around to. You were so in the moment. You were fearless," Goodrem said.

Kelly Rowland regretted not hitting her button for the country pop singer, saying "I thought you were grown ... you have a big voice."

Emmagen's got Kelly all fired up - and did we mention she's ONLY 12? 😱 #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/E4x35eVIGz — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) May 31, 2020

Emmagen, who turns 13 later this month, is the youngest ever singer to perform on the adult version of the reality singing show, which is now in its ninth season on Channel 9.

"I've always loved The Voice and I grew up watching it. Since I was nine it has been my absolute dream and my goal to be on The Voice," Emmagen said.

"I really wanted Delta actually. She's really nice and I think she makes really good music."

Emmagen,12, has landed a spot on Team Delta with singers more than twice her age. Channel 9

Now under the mentorship of one of her musical idols, Emmagen hopes to learn from one of the best voices in Australia.

"I want to learn how to control my voice more, so I can hold back and then go in the right places," she said.

"I think she could really help me with that and she can help me grow as an artist. She's really professional and a really technical singer, which I like and want to learn how to be."

Viewers praised Emmagen for a confident performance:

At 12, I was poorly singing Kelly Clarkson ‘Breakaway’ on stage for Talent Quest



I’m floored



She’s great!#TheVoiceAU — Dylan Conrad (@TheDylanConrad) May 31, 2020

And just like that she is on #TeamDelta #TheVoiceAU And she is 12 😱 pic.twitter.com/HFI4fqfZWA — Jen (@jen_stratton) May 31, 2020

For 12 years old her voice is incredible!!! #TheVoiceAU — Guy Ⓥ🎗🌱 (@greysfan) May 31, 2020

How can you only be 12 Imogen ??!!!! Killed it #TheVoiceAU — Brett Graham (@worldofBG) May 31, 2020

But others questioned if 12 was too young for the demands of a competitive reality show.

A bit unfair that a 12-year-old can audition for #TheVoiceAU. Seriously? — Jenna Benson (@jenna_pr) May 31, 2020

I just feel 12 is too young to go on #thevoiceau. Couldn't they bring back The Voice Kids? — Jeremy (@jez99) May 31, 2020

Talent aside, 12 is way too young the handle the demands of the competition. #thevoiceau — Missie (@missiexox) May 31, 2020

The Voice airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Nine.