Young Roma livestock manager drove 3 times the legal limit

A 19-YEAR-old boy who recently moved to Roma has been slapped with a $1500 fine and disqualified from getting behind the wheel of a car for six-months after he was caught driving recklessly in Chinchilla.

At 1.10am on August 9, police officers were patrolling Zeller St in Chinchilla when they observed a white Suzuki utility travelling in the opposite direction.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff told the court police observed the driver swerve across the left lane.

Police pulled over the driver and found the car to be unregistered and uninsured.

The defendant produced his driver’s licence and told police he had three beers earlier in the night.

Gleeson was taken back to the Miles police station where he returned a breath analysis test of 0.0167 per cent.

Gleeson’s lawyer, Quinn stated it was the first time his client has come before any court.

“He’s from Chinchilla but has to moved to Roma as a livestock manager and is a very valued employee,” he said.

“Fortunately, he will be kept on at work which says a lot about Mr Gleeson.

“He was drinking with a friend before the incident and can’t explain why he hopped into a farm vehicle to go into town.

“There was no crash or injuries and he was cooperative with police.”

The lawyer submitted his client lose his licence for six months and be handed a fine but asked Magistrate Peter Saggers to exercise some discretion with recording the conviction as Gleeson hopes to travel overseas.

Gleeson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The magistrate fined Gleeson $1000 for the drink driving offence and $250 for the two other offences.

The convictions were not recorded.

“You’re extremely lucky your work has kept you on – your employer says that’s not usually the case,” the magistrate said.

“You will need to repay that trust and will have to work hard.”