Young people on the EDGE in Chinchilla

BLUE EDGE: A program working with 19 Chinchilla teens, has had great success in encouraging students to take control of their own lives and achieved their goals. Pic: Supplied

THE CHINCHILLA community has come together to provide vital support and fun to a group of Chinchilla high school students, during the inaugural delivery of the EDGE program.

With support from the Queensland Blue Light Association Incorporated, the Blue EDGE program delivered physical training as a tool to help local teens develop discipline, learn goal setting skills, grow and achieve personal goals.

Chinchilla police liaison officer Robyn Jennings said, the program encouraged a group of Year 8 and 9 students from Chinchilla State High School during Term 4, to take control of their own lives and had achieved great outcomes.

“During the eight-week program we saw increased school attendance, improved fitness and strength, courage to try new things, and initiative to take small steps towards long-term goals,” she said.

Ms Jennings said the program received amazing support from the community, and it never would have came to fruition without senior constable Bradley, who was the driving force behind it.

BLUE EDGE: Senior constable Bradley with donations from the Drought Angels. Pic: Supplied

“He has worked behind the scenes busily organising with (our) state co-ordinator Grant Gamlen to deliver the program, much of the success of its delivery is owed to their vision and commitment,” she said.

Over 15 local businesses and organisations provided breakfast items, toiletries, crockery, bus hire, and most importantly - wisdom.

“Over 17 local people volunteered time to speak with the group about how they had overcome challenges and achieved success,” Ms Jennings said.

“These talks were invaluable… it puts a spotlight on the depth of knowledge and experience our community holds.

BLUE EDGE: Liaison officer Robyn Jennings accepting a generous donation for the Blue EDGE program. Pic: Supplied

“It is due to the generosity of this community that we are in a position to be able to deliver the program again (in 2021) and empower even more of our local young people.”

“Queensland blue Light Association Incorporated has been extremely supportive in helping us get this running in Chinchilla, their assistance and guidance has been integral in delivering the program”.

The Blue EDGE program is delivered in multiple locations across Queensland and is funded by the Australian Government through a Safer Communities Fund.

For more information about Blue EDGE, or to get involved in the Chinchilla program in 2021, please contact Ms Jennings at Chinchilla Police Station on 46729666.