Young mum fights sister in Chinchilla Hospital car park

HOSPITAL PUNCH UP: A 25-year-old Western Downs woman faced Dalby court after she punched her older sister in the face in Chinchilla. Picture: iStock/Getty Images

AN ARGUMENT between two sisters in the Chinchilla hospital car park while their unwell grandma was lying in bed upstairs resulted in one of them being punched in the face.

Antonia Alana McCallum, 25, faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with domestic violence common assault.

The court heard the siblings ran into each other outside the hospital about 9pm on April 22.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court an argument then ensued, with the defendant yelling in her sister’s face.

Snr const Tahana said the victim then pushed McCallum away thinking she was going to hit her.

McCallum then punched her in the face, with a witness close by intervening by pushing the defendant against a car.

Police spoke to the defendant where she admitted to punching her sister when she was pushed, and was given a notice to appear.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the young mother had a history with her older half-sister, saying they hadn’t seen each other in two years.

Ms Graham told the court McCallum was there to see her grandmother who was unwell at the time, and said the incident occurred in the “spur of the moment”.

Magistrate Roger Stark acknowledged McCallum’s lack of criminal history, saying the matter can be dealt with by fines.

McCallum pleaded guilty and was fined $400.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.