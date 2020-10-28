Young man’s fraudulent night out with lost bank card

Luke Campbell Stanley Clarke pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of fraud – dishonest application of property of another, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a knife in a public place.

Luke Campbell Stanley Clarke pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of fraud – dishonest application of property of another, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a knife in a public place.

A Coast 20-year-old has admitted to lying to police after he used a bank card to fund his $300 night out on the town.

Luke Campbell Stanley Clarke pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of fraud - dishonest application of property of another, receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Clarke spent $321.18 when he used the paywave function at bars, 7-Eleven and for a cab fare home on August 14.

Former Virgin pilot busted drink driving boat

Drug test to remove Bachie's substance doubt

Sergeant Johnstone said police spoke to the defendant on August 28 after the victim had informed them of the transactions.

"He stated he had been at The Rolling Rock nightclub (and) had been using his own card to pay for beverages," she said.

"He said staff at The Rolling Rock must have switched his card for the victim's card and he continued using it without knowledge.

"He stated he realised when he got home to his friend's house that he had someone else's bank card."

Sergeant Johnstone said Clarke was pulled over on August 28 after police noticed him driving with no lights at 11.05pm.

She said he was "visibly nervous" and admitted to smoking marijuana before telling police he had been recently charged with a driving offence.

A 30cm knife, 0.1g of methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found in Clarke's car during a search.

"When he put his hands on the vehicle a black sunglasses case fell out (and) hit the ground at his feet, he denied ownership of the case initially saying it was his friend's property," she said.

"There was a knife in a sheaf placed between the driver's seat and the centre console … within easy reach of the defendant.

"He stated he used it for fishing, but there was no fishing gear in the vehicle and the blade appeared clean."

Clarke's solicitor Mark Gregory said the Pomona resident had told the truth about knowingly using the card and had declined an offer from his dad to pay for his legal fees and restitution.

Mr Gregory tendered a letter from Clarke to Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin and asked for him not to record a conviction.

Mr McLaughlin fined Clarke a total of $400 for the offences and ordered him to pay $321.18 restitution to the victim.

He placed him on a $200 good behaviour bond for two months and ordered him to attend drug diversion.

No convictions were recorded.