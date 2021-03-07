Young man thrown from rolling vehicle south of Dalby

SERIOUS CRASH: The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover near Goondiwindi on March 7. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A young man sustained serious injuries after he was thrown from a vehicle in a crash near Goondiwindi.

Emergency services rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover about 10am on Boggabilla Lane and Kildonan Rd on March 7.

It’s believed the man in his 20s was driving along a dirt road when he lost control of his 4WD, rolling it several times.

The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle in the process.

Paramedics arrived shortly after 10am and assessed the man for head, chest, and knee injuries.

He was transported to Goondiwindi Hospital to meet with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue team, and was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

