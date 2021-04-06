Menu
GOING TO HOSPITAL: A young man is in a serious condition after he injured his arm in a farming accident, 50km south of Moonie. Picture: Zoe Phillips
News

Young man suffers serious injuries in farming accident

Sam Turner
6th Apr 2021 1:22 PM
A young man is in a serious condition after he injured his arm in a farming accident, 50km south of Moonie.

Paramedics rushed to assist the man in his 20s at 9.14am, after he reportedly had his arm trapped in machinery at a rural property in Billa Billa.

The man suffered serious injuries to his arm, and was flown to Chinchilla airport in a serious but stable condition by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

He is now awaiting transport to Brisbane for further treatment.

