FALLEN TREE ACCIDENT: A man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital after a tree landed on him near Kingaroy. Picture: LifeFlight
Young man hospitalised after tree collapses on him

Sam Turner
3rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
A MAN was flown to hospital after he was hit by part of a falling tree while he was wood chopping.

The patient in his 20s was reportedly chopping timber to be used for firewood, when part of a tree he was cutting came down and hit him yesterday.

LifeFlight's Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter flew from its Toowoomba base to the rural property north west of Kingaroy around 1pm.

LifeFlight's Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter flew from its Toowoomba base to rescue the young man. Picture: LifeFlight
The chopper landed close to the incident, with the LifeFlight Critical Care doctor and flight paramedic joining QAS who were treating the man.

He was stabilised for the flight then flown to Toowoomba Hospital, suffering suspected spinal and other injuries.

kingaroy lifeflight rescue helicopter toowoomba hospital tree falls on man
South Burnett

