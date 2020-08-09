Young man fronts court for trying to flip stolen camera

Rat trap on black background, trapping bank notes, conceptual use for business, risk, loans, financial trouble, with copy space. Australian money generic

Rat trap on black background, trapping bank notes, conceptual use for business, risk, loans, financial trouble, with copy space. Australian money generic

LANE Andrew Hearn was hoping to make a buck by flipping a stolen camera but found himself in front of Roma Magistrates Court instead.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on August that police searched a Roma home on June 21, 2019 and found a number of items, including a Fuji SLR camera.

“Police attended the address and spoke to the defendant who stated he’d never seen the camera before,” Sgt Whiting said.

Sgt Whiting recommended to the court that the camera be forfeited to the Crown.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said Hearn had the opportunity to use services while on probation, but refused to.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t take the opportunity on probation with community services.

“You just don’t want to do it?”

Hearn replied with “dunno”

Hearn pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a camera.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended, for possessing suspected stolen property and for fraud.

He was convicted and not further punished for breaching probation and community service orders

For charges of possessing a dangerous drug in April 2019, possessing property used with the drugs misuse act, and breaching a condition of bail in May 2019, Hearn was fined $750.