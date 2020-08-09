Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rat trap on black background, trapping bank notes, conceptual use for business, risk, loans, financial trouble, with copy space. Australian money generic
Rat trap on black background, trapping bank notes, conceptual use for business, risk, loans, financial trouble, with copy space. Australian money generic
News

Young man fronts court for trying to flip stolen camera

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
9th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LANE Andrew Hearn was hoping to make a buck by flipping a stolen camera but found himself in front of Roma Magistrates Court instead.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on August that police searched a Roma home on June 21, 2019 and found a number of items, including a Fuji SLR camera.

“Police attended the address and spoke to the defendant who stated he’d never seen the camera before,” Sgt Whiting said.

Sgt Whiting recommended to the court that the camera be forfeited to the Crown.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said Hearn had the opportunity to use services while on probation, but refused to.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t take the opportunity on probation with community services.

“You just don’t want to do it?”

Hearn replied with “dunno”

Hearn pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a camera.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended, for possessing suspected stolen property and for fraud.

He was convicted and not further punished for breaching probation and community service orders

For charges of possessing a dangerous drug in April 2019, possessing property used with the drugs misuse act, and breaching a condition of bail in May 2019, Hearn was fined $750.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver speeding on Warrego Hwy with kids loses licence

        Premium Content Driver speeding on Warrego Hwy with kids loses licence

        News A P plater with two young children in the car was caught going 36km over the 100km speed limit.

        New Roma hospital construction complete

        Premium Content New Roma hospital construction complete

        News THE BRAND-new Roma Hospital has finished construction. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE:

        WATCH: Heavy rainfall provides relief to Western Downs properties

        Premium Content WATCH: Heavy rainfall provides relief to Western Downs...

        Weather HERE’S what the weather will look like for the remainder of the weekend.

        REVEALED: Katter party candidate for Warrego shares plans for seat

        Premium Content REVEALED: Katter party candidate for Warrego shares plans for...

        Politics THE cattle farmer believes he is the ‘antidote’ to resolve all the region’s issues.