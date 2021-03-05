Young man busted nearly four times the limit in Dalby

GOING TO COURT: A 23-year-old Gatton man will face Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16 on two charges. Picture: File

A young Gatton man will be face Dalby court after he was allegedly busted nearly four times the limit behind the wheel.

Dalby's Road Policing Unit first observed the 23-year-old weaving all over the Warrego Highway about 6.30pm on February 28.

The Gatton man was intercepted for a roadside breath test, allegedly returning a reading of 0.193 per cent.

He was subsequently arrested and spent the night in lock up.

The man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16.

