Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young Mackay man is accused of rape and indecent treatment charges against a child.
A young Mackay man is accused of rape and indecent treatment charges against a child.
Crime

Young man accused of vile conduct against a child

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
28th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILD rape, molestation and possessing child porn are among the charges a young Mackay man is facing.

The man, who is in his mid-20s and who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink this week after his bail bid was denied last year.

He is charged with six offences, all of which allegedly occurred in North Mackay.

It is alleged the rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child occurred on October 7 last year in a particular street.

He is also charged with an indecent treatment and possessing oracquiring a restricted item on October 12 in another location in North Mackay.

Police have also alleged that between October 7 and October 13 last year he possessed child exploitation material.

The young man first appeared in court on October 14 and made a bail application two days later, which was denied and he was remanded in custody.

Lawyer for the man, Phil Moore, asked for matters to be adjourned for two weeks so he could discuss the case with his client.

It was adjourned to a date in mid February.

mackay court house mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police rape
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        premium_icon WATCH: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

        News Visitors can now enjoy the mountain views from new heights.

        Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        premium_icon Funding for water bores in Surat and Yuleba

        News A mutual agreement in Council’s first meeting for 2020

        Australia Day festivities end in stitches

        premium_icon Australia Day festivities end in stitches

        News A young girl required stitches from some broken glass in Lions Park.

        WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        premium_icon WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        News Up to 90mm of rain has bucketed down on Chinchilla with BOM issuing a warning to...