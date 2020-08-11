Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
Crime

Young league star charged over stabbing

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
11th Aug 2020 6:52 PM

A budding rugby league star has been charged over the alleged stabbing of three people after a rugby league match in western Sydney.

Ratu Nanovo, 19, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon having spent the past two days under police guard at Nepean Hospital.

Mr Nanovo was taken to Granville police station and charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.
Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.

The charge carries a maximum jail term of 25 years in prison.

Police allege the former Australian Schoolboys and Fiji representative went to a car and got a knife, which he hid in his shorts, after an under-20s match between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies in North Parramatta on Sunday.

He then allegedly stabbed three males - a 19-year-old Magpies player and two spectators, 16 and 22 - after a fight sparked in the carpark.

Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.
Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.

Mr Nanovo was refused bail at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday afternoon and is due to return to the same court on Wednesday.

He was the second man charged over the incident, with Brothers player Bradley Wayne Middlebrook also denied bail at Penrith Local Court on Monday.

Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip
Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip

Mr Middlebrook, 20, of Werrington, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm while in company and affray.

He will next appear in court in October.

Originally published as Young league star charged over stabbing

crime ratu nanovo stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural debt rise proves the bush is hurting

        Premium Content Rural debt rise proves the bush is hurting

        News RECENT data has revealed rural debt has surged to more than $19 billion with Queensland farmers doing it tough for last two years.

        Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        Crime “LEAVE my courtroom.” A woman facing 12 charges is under investigation after...

        New quarantine motel in Roma as dozens of travellers arrive

        Premium Content New quarantine motel in Roma as dozens of travellers arrive

        News A secondary mandatory quarantine motel has been set up in Roma

        Custom trailer taken from Chinchilla belonged to 92yo

        Premium Content Custom trailer taken from Chinchilla belonged to 92yo

        News DETAILS: Owner of the custom-made trailer is desperate to see it returned to its...