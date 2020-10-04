Menu
HELPFUL OPPORTUNITIES: Trainees from across the Western Downs and regional Queensland will be building careers through a partnership aimed at creating opportunities for indigenous people. Picture: Contributed
Young indigenous trainees given opportunity in Western Downs

Sam Turner
4th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
EIGHT trainees from Taroom, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Chinchilla, Bundaberg and Rockhampton are now building careers through a public and private partnership.

The nine-month pilot called the Western Downs Indigenous Traineeship Program is run by specialist training and employment provider Harness Energy Services in partnership with Shell QGC.

Running in conjunction with the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships (DATSIP), this program endeavours to connect men and women with training and work opportunities.

The trainees gain on-the-job training, mentoring and experience in world-class facilities and workplaces in Queensland’s Western Downs region while completing their Certificate 3 in Workplace Health & Safety, and a number of high-risk qualifications and safety courses such as working at heights, 4WD, forklift and confined space entry.

Harness Energy Services Indigenous Mentor, and Mandandanji and Gunggari man, Peter Jackson said the inaugural program provided a solid foundation to build successful careers in the global natural gas industry.

“The pilot program is creating a world of opportunity for the next generation of young Aboriginal trainees while supporting the Western Downs region,“ he said.

Early data for 2019-20 shows that more than 650 Queenslanders found employment through the Youth Employment Program (YEP) including more than 100 young people in the DATSIP South West area.

YEP assists young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples looking for work or considering further education to access job and study networks, pre-employment activities including resume, application and interview preparation and post-placement support.

