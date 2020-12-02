Menu
CHARGED: Young hoon loses car after tearing through Chinchilla streets. Pic: Supplied
News

Young hoon loses car after tearing through Chinchilla streets

Peta McEachern
2nd Dec 2020 1:04 PM
A YOUNG man who tore through the streets of Chinchilla doing burnouts, paid the ultimate price for his crime after being intercepted by police.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the 20-year-old Chinchilla man had continually shown disrespect for the safety of road users, and had his car forfeited to that state.

“He is a repeat offender, and he has shown a lack of remorse for his actions,” he said.

“It is unacceptable behaviour, someone could get hurt.”

The spokesman said the hoon has been charged with wilfully making unnecessary noise and smoke while operating a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, November 28, across the following streets; Zeller, Bell, Middle, and Crawly Ln.

