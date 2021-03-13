Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

BIG FINE: A 25-year-old Dalby man was intercepted travelling 154km/h along the Warrego Hwy on March 7. Picture: Richard Walker

A young Dalby man lost his licence on the spot after he was recorded driving more than 50km/h over the speed limit in Bowenville.

Police were conducting patrols about 12.55pm on March 7, when a 25-year-old man was observed travelling at excessive speeds.

It’s understood the man was travelling 154km/h in a 100km/h along the Warrego Highway.

He was subsequently intercepted by police and issued a whopping $1,245 fine, and lost his licence for six months.

