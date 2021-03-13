Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway
A young Dalby man lost his licence on the spot after he was recorded driving more than 50km/h over the speed limit in Bowenville.
Police were conducting patrols about 12.55pm on March 7, when a 25-year-old man was observed travelling at excessive speeds.
It’s understood the man was travelling 154km/h in a 100km/h along the Warrego Highway.
He was subsequently intercepted by police and issued a whopping $1,245 fine, and lost his licence for six months.
