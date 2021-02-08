Young Dalby mum busted drug driving on her P plates

IN COURT: Harlie-Maree Sovina Docherty faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 on one charge. Picture: File

IN COURT: Harlie-Maree Sovina Docherty faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 on one charge. Picture: File

A young Dalby mum was reprimanded by a magistrate after she was caught driving with marijuana in her system on a provisional licence.

Harlie-Maree Sovina Docherty faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 charged with driving with a relevant drug in her saliva.

The court heard Docherty was intercepted for a random drug test on December 31 Along Bunya St, and returned a positive reading for THC.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop warned Docherty that she should understand the consequences of using drugs before getting behind the wheel.

“By engaging in illicit drug use and driving while that’s still detectable, you’re now going to lose your licence today,” she said.

“The mandatory minimum period that the government sets … is three months, and that’s a significant penalty in itself.”

Docherty pleaded guilty and was fined $150, and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps …

1. Go to My Profile and log in

2. Go to My Rewards

3. Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

4. Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you’ve set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites including the Toowoomba Chronicle, Melbourne’s Herald Sun and Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------