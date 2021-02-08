Menu
IN COURT: Harlie-Maree Sovina Docherty faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 on one charge. Picture: File
Crime

Young Dalby mum busted drug driving on her P plates

Sam Turner
8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A young Dalby mum was reprimanded by a magistrate after she was caught driving with marijuana in her system on a provisional licence.

Harlie-Maree Sovina Docherty faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 charged with driving with a relevant drug in her saliva.

The court heard Docherty was intercepted for a random drug test on December 31 Along Bunya St, and returned a positive reading for THC.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop warned Docherty that she should understand the consequences of using drugs before getting behind the wheel.

“By engaging in illicit drug use and driving while that’s still detectable, you’re now going to lose your licence today,” she said.

“The mandatory minimum period that the government sets … is three months, and that’s a significant penalty in itself.”

Docherty pleaded guilty and was fined $150, and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

