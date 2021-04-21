Young citizen of the year forays into youth state politics

QUESTION TIME: Dalby's Karsten Devul was selected as the Warrego member for Queensland's Youth Parliament. Picture: Contributed

QUESTION TIME: Dalby's Karsten Devul was selected as the Warrego member for Queensland's Youth Parliament. Picture: Contributed

High school dynamo, champion fundraiser, and Western Downs young citizen of the year Karsten Duvel has pledged to tackle the issues affecting residents in the Warrego electorate.

Karsten was selected as Warrego’s member for Queensland’s YMCA youth parliament in February, and has his sights set on representing a community thoroughly involved in agriculture and development.

After being told of this special opportunity to represent his region, Karsten took to it like a duck in water, following a productive two years in Dalby.

“I’ve been able to achieve a fair bit in the community over the last two years, and I figured this opportunity will allow me to develop myself professionally and personally,” Karsten said.

“Politics has interested me greatly as well, so I thought it’d be a great idea to educate myself on parliamentary processes and legislation, while being the voice of young people in our community.”

Karsten was recently celebrated for his fundraising efforts for the Cancer Council of Queensland, while being chosen as the Western Downs young citizen of the year at a special ceremony on Australia Day, 2020.

Youth member roles typically last for 12 months, with Karsten wanting to tackle the big issues in his agricultural industry, resources, and rural development portfolio.

“Coming from a regional area, there are two big issues that we encounter the most,” he said.

“One problem is our region has vegetation laws that aren’t fitting the community it applies to.

“This is doing more harm than good.

“Water is another massive issue in regional Australia, where I believe we need to start thinking more outside of the box, in how we can attack these problems.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, youth parliament sittings were held online, however they will reconvene in Brisbane in late April.

Karsten said the youth parliament members were able to debate in Queensland’s legislative chamber recently, with it being an “electrifying” experience for him.

Originally published as Young citizen of the year forays into youth state politics