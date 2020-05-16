Young boys most at risk of rare disease

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reveals young boys at most at risk of contracting new Kawasaki-like illness. Picture: AP/Frank Franklin II.

A total of 110 children in the Big Apple have contracted the rare Kawasaki-like inflammatory disease potentially linked to the coronavirus - and the disease is hitting young minority boys the hardest, reports the NY Post.

Among those in New York City infected with the mystery disease - formally known as paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or PMIS - 54 per cent have tested positive for the coronavirus or antibodies, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday.

"We lost one child," Hizzoner said. "I want us all to work together and partners to do everything [we] possibly can to make sure we don't lose another child in this crisis."

Nearly 60 per cent of the paediatric victims are boys, de Blasio confirmed.

Thirty-five per cent range in age from newborns to 4-year-olds, the mayor said. A quarter of the children are between 5 and 9, 24 per cent are between 10 and 14 and 16 per cent range from 15 to 21 years old.

"We want people to be particularly vigilant with our youngest kids," de Blasio said.

Thirty-eight per cent of those infected are of an unknown race, 24 per cent are black, 14 per cent are Hispanic, 10 per cent are Asian, 9 per cent are white and 5 per cent fall into another category, according to the mayor - who called those statistics "sobering."

"This looks like it's tracking the same disparities we've seen throughout this crisis," de Blasio said. "That's something we have to attack very, very aggressively with all we've got."

A total of 153 children have tested positive for the syndrome statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his briefing a short while later.

Symptoms of the illness can include persistent fever, skin rash, abdominal pain, bloodshot eyes, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Other symptoms, according to the state, include change in skin colour (becoming pale, patchy or blue), trouble breathing or breathing very quickly, racing heart or chest pain, lethargy, irritability or confusion, difficulty feeding (infants) or being too sick to drink fluids.

Meanwhile, the city is making "tremendous progress" in the long-term battle against the coronavirus, according to the mayor.

Daily hospital admissions have been "consistently below 100 for a meaningful amount of time," de Blasio said.

"The less good news is today's update," he acknowledged.

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

The number of people admitted to Big Apple hospitals spiked to 78 on Wednesday from 59 on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics, which have a two-day lag.

The percentage of people tested citywide who are positive for COVID-19 rose from 11 per cent Tuesday to 13 per cent Wednesday.

Statistics on ICU admissions for the virus showed some hope - declining to 506 Wednesday from 517 on Tuesday. Those figures show "progress unquestionably," according to the mayor - because the numbers are down by more than 300 from the city's peak last month.

"Not the day we wanted today, [but] we've had some very, very good days lately," Hizzoner said.

But the overall trend, according to the mayor, is "absolutely right."

"To get to that restart, we need to go further," he said.

