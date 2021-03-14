Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young boy flown to hospital after three-way motorbike crash

Dominic Elsome
14th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a primary school-aged boy to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash in the North Burnett this afternoon (Sunday, March 14).

The rescue chopper was called to a private property, west of Biggenden, at 1pm.

It's believed the boy had been riding his motorbike, alongside two other people, when the three motorbikes collided.

A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The patient was reportedly thrown over the handlebars of his bike.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew arrived.

The boy was treated for suspected arm fractures, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

A female adult, known to the patient, also travelled in the chopper, as an escort.

biggenden crash 2021 bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Premium Content Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Council News Jandowae will receive a brand new promotional art piece to encourage tourism in the Western Downs following a groundbreaking initiative by council.

        Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

        Premium Content Young driver pinned travelling 154km/h on Warrego Highway

        Crime Police intercepted the young man after he was observed travelling more than 50km/h...

        Need an apprentice? Wage subsidies available for businesses

        Premium Content Need an apprentice? Wage subsidies available for businesses

        Business With a 50 per cent wage subsidy for 12 months on offer for your business, there’s...

        New report reaffirms resources as backbone of our economy

        Premium Content New report reaffirms resources as backbone of our economy

        News ‘With more than 300 operating mines producing 26 major and minor mineral...