Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fantasy Island: This feeble reboot of a cult TV show is bottom of barrel bad. Picture: Sony Pictures Australia
Fantasy Island: This feeble reboot of a cult TV show is bottom of barrel bad. Picture: Sony Pictures Australia
Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: You’ll wish this movie never happened

by Leigh Paatsch
24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The first truly terrible movie of 2020 is now in our midst.

(Not wanting to cause a meowt-rage, but Cats doesn't count, as it was released on Boxing Day 2019.)

While Fantasy Island won't be the last stinker of the year, this slam-dunkingly feeble reboot must be avoided at all costs.

The corny premise that powered the ancient TV smash hit of yesteryear remains fixed in place: a bunch of well-off randoms travel to a mysterious private isle that can deliver any wish-fulfilling fantasy they so desire.

Had the movie stuck with this basic blueprint, it might have stayed in the vicinity of watchable for at least a few of its 110 minutes of screen time.

Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Lucy Hale, Maggiie Q and Jimmy O. Yang in Fantasy Island. Supplied by Sony Pictures.
Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Lucy Hale, Maggiie Q and Jimmy O. Yang in Fantasy Island. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

However, a decision by filmmakers to fully turn the Fantasy Island concept into a half-cocked horror movie buys the entire doomed enterprise a one-way ticket to the bottom of the barrel.

Among the guests about to learn the same lame lesson about leaving the past unaltered are a glum woman (Maggie Q) who wants another shot at answering a marriage proposal, a tormented woman (Lucy Hale) confronted by her long-lost bully, and two idiotic step-bros (Ryan Hansen and Jimmy O. Yang) who just want to party all the time.

Michael Pena plays the island's faintly mysterious CEO Mr Roarke, an annoying figure who talks in riddles and takes his time while doing so.

Those who do remember the TV show will shocked to learn the program's most renowned character, the diminutive Tattoo, is nowhere to be seen.

MORE REVIEWS:

WHY YOU NEED TO SEE PARASITE

BIRDS OF PREY NOT FOR FAINT OF HEART

EMMA STILL REALLY HARD TO LIKE

 

FANTASY ISLAND (M)

Director: Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare)

Starring: Michael Pena, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang.

Rating: *

Wish it never happened

blumhouse productions fantasy island michael pena movie review movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        premium_icon Australia Day award recipient caught at 3x limit

        News An Australia Day Award recipient was caught over three times the limit after he made “a poor decision” to drive home.

        • 24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Couple break into pool to ‘cool off’ after suffering from heat

        premium_icon Couple break into pool to ‘cool off’ after suffering from...

        News A Victoria couple who did not realise how hot south west Queensland could get...

        • 24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        How to become more tech savvy

        premium_icon How to become more tech savvy

        News Free workshops offered to improve digital skills.

        Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

        Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

        Breaking Balonne Shire Council has issued a flood warning for St George.