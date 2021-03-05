YOU’LL BE CAUGHT: Drug drivers arrested in Dalby police blitz

KEEPING OUR ROADS SAFE: Queensland Police have launched Operation Tango Anaconda to target drug driving across the state. Picture: File

Several drug drivers in Dalby have been stung in a state wide police operation targeting impaired drivers.

Queensland Police officially launched Operation Tango Anaconda on March 1, focusing on high visibility random drug testing to deter drug driving offences and prevent fatal crashes that occur as a result.

From February 23 to March 3, nine drivers returned positive roadside indications testing for either methamphetamine, MDMA, and marijuana in Dalby.

Acting senior sergeant Sean Donaghy said police would still be on the lookout for other drugs that can affect drivers if they test negative roadside.

“If drivers are showing signs of indicia, whether it’s with slurred speech, dilated pupils, or trouble understanding directions, we have the authority to attain blood tests at the hospital,” senior sergeant Donaghy said.

“We have the power to arrest drivers if things just aren’t making sense on why the tests are coming back negative, yet are showing signs of being under the influence of drugs.”

These results are tested by government scientists to see if prescription drugs or other street narcotics are evident in the driver’s blood, and whether it will affect them.

“Once these results come back positive, these drivers will be charged with drug driving and will face court,” he said.

Senior sergeant Donaghy has seen his fair share of impaired drivers in his career with Queensland Police, from hit and runs to drugged up offenders falling out of vehicles after being intercepted.

“We continue to see things like this on our roads, and it’s clear drivers just aren’t getting the message,” he said.



Queensland Police acting inspector Paul Algie said drugs were the cause of almost 10 per cent of road fatalities nationwide, with the impairment significantly increasing the likelihood of a crash.

“If you are driving with drugs in your system you are 10 times more likely to be responsible for a crash,” acting inspector Algie said.

“We know all too well that these crashes have very serious consequences that can directly impact your life, and those around you.”

Acting Inspector Algie said all available officers across the state would take part in the operation.

“The message we are sending is very clear, if you are under the influence of drugs, do not get behind the wheel,” he said.

“If you are drug driving, you can expect to see us.

“Road safety is your responsibility, and every decision you make when you’re behind the wheel counts.”

Tragically, 43 lives have already been lost on Queensland roads this year.

