Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRINK DRIVE: a 61-year-old St George man will serve prison time and his license is further disqualified, after he was caught drink driving on an already disqualified license.
DRINK DRIVE: a 61-year-old St George man will serve prison time and his license is further disqualified, after he was caught drink driving on an already disqualified license.
Crime

“You should never drive again”: 61y/o drink driver banned

Jorja McDonnell
21st Feb 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 61-YEAR-OLD invalid pensioner has been disqualified from driving for eight years and warned to stay away from both alcohol and cars after facing St George Magistrates Court.

Ernie Albert Peterson, 61, of St George, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, February 18, to one charge of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and one charge of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting said that on November 1, 2019, at 7.40pm, a police patrol on Arthur St saw a vehicle swerve across the road before it turned into Bowen St.

"When approached by police the defendant said 'you got me, I'm drunk'; on investigation officers found Peterson had been disqualified from driving on March 23 2019," she said.

"The defendant told officers he knew he was drunk and was just getting his car home."

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin told the court the 61-year-old invalid pensioner was born and raised in St George.

"He has four children of which one, his daughter, has invited him to live with her in Townsville. He has given his car away to his former de facto and now has no reason to drive," he said.

"Given his advanced age and health issues and his plan to move to Townsville I would like the court to consider giving him parole."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she was pleased to hear Peterson had given his car away.

"Quite frankly you should never drive again," she said.

"If you are stupid enough to get behind the wheel again, you will go to jail.

"Stay away from alcohol and stay away from cars."

For the charge of driving while disqualified, Peterson was convicted, sentenced to 6 months jail and disqualified from driving for four years

Peterson was convicted, sentenced to 6 months parole, and disqualified from driving on the charge of drink driving.

His parole terms will be served concurrently, and the disqualifications will be cumulative.

drink driving st george st george magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        premium_icon Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        News “What your history will now show is that you’re not yet 20 and have one drink driving and two drug driving charges,” the Magistrate said.

        • 21st Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        The best way to enjoy this year's bumper bunya nut crop

        premium_icon The best way to enjoy this year's bumper bunya nut crop

        News We get to the butt of this delicious native nut.

        Some of the bulls, broncos and more at the rodeo

        Some of the bulls, broncos and more at the rodeo

        News The Chinchilla Rodeo is on tonight and is set to be bigger than ever.

        First festival of its kind seeks multicultural talent

        premium_icon First festival of its kind seeks multicultural talent

        News Read all about the South Burnett event breaking down stereotypes.