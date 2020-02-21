“You should never drive again”: 61y/o drink driver banned

DRINK DRIVE: a 61-year-old St George man will serve prison time and his license is further disqualified, after he was caught drink driving on an already disqualified license.

A 61-YEAR-OLD invalid pensioner has been disqualified from driving for eight years and warned to stay away from both alcohol and cars after facing St George Magistrates Court.

Ernie Albert Peterson, 61, of St George, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, February 18, to one charge of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and one charge of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting said that on November 1, 2019, at 7.40pm, a police patrol on Arthur St saw a vehicle swerve across the road before it turned into Bowen St.

"When approached by police the defendant said 'you got me, I'm drunk'; on investigation officers found Peterson had been disqualified from driving on March 23 2019," she said.

"The defendant told officers he knew he was drunk and was just getting his car home."

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin told the court the 61-year-old invalid pensioner was born and raised in St George.

"He has four children of which one, his daughter, has invited him to live with her in Townsville. He has given his car away to his former de facto and now has no reason to drive," he said.

"Given his advanced age and health issues and his plan to move to Townsville I would like the court to consider giving him parole."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she was pleased to hear Peterson had given his car away.

"Quite frankly you should never drive again," she said.

"If you are stupid enough to get behind the wheel again, you will go to jail.

"Stay away from alcohol and stay away from cars."

For the charge of driving while disqualified, Peterson was convicted, sentenced to 6 months jail and disqualified from driving for four years

Peterson was convicted, sentenced to 6 months parole, and disqualified from driving on the charge of drink driving.

His parole terms will be served concurrently, and the disqualifications will be cumulative.