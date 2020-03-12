‘You lost’: Karl slams Weinstein’s lawyer

KARL Stefanovic butted heads with one of Harvey Weinstein's defence lawyers on the Today show this morning after the disgraced movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Stefanovic accused Arthur Aidala of "having a whine because you lost" after the defence lawyer claimed Weinstein's sentence was "beyond the pale".

"The mean sentence of what someone gets sentenced to for this exact crime is eight years and two months, and that includes people who have already been convicted of other crimes," Mr Aidala said on Today. "And today, without the judge saying why, Mr Weinstein deserves triple that sentence."

The defence lawyer suggested Weinstein received a harsh sentence due to the media interest in the case.

"There is probably, in the United States of America, no more hated man (than Harvey Weinstein)," Mr Aidala said. "America, more or less, has been unified in vilifying Harvey Weinstein.

"The judge feels the pressure of acquiescing to the media and he has to be reappointed as judge in 24 months and he wants to impress that committee as well.

"The system actually failed all of us today because justice should be blind, and it shouldn't be individual person who's part of a movement or part of a Me Too thing specific, and that's just disappointing."

In response to Mr Aidala's comments, Stefanovic said: "Arthur, it sounds like you're having a whine because you lost."

"No, not at all," the lawyer replied. "If I was here telling you he got eight years or nine years or 10 years, I wouldn't have had a whine. I would say, 'Look the judge sentenced him, the jury's verdict is what it is, we respect the jury's verdict, we're going to appeal it but we respect it.'"

In this courtroom sketch, Harvey Weinstein, centre, flanked by his defence attorneys, listens during his sentencing in a Manhattan courtroom. Picture: Elizabeth Williams via AP

Mr Aidala said that according to New York State statistics, people facing a similar charge often get eight years in prison.

"The judge did not articulate why Harvey Weinstein is getting three times that," he said. "Not double, he didn't go from eight to 16, he basically went from eight to 24.

"Why? Why? Why? We'll never know," Mr Aidala said.

But Stefanovic wasn't convinced.

"Oh come on, it's a whine, you know it's a whine" the Today host said.

"It's not a whine," the defence lawyer maintained. "If I was not Harvey's lawyer and you just asked me to come on, I would say the same exact thing. The judge went beyond the pale.

"If he gave him 12, 13 years, I'd say, 'OK, he sent a message.' But 24, it's a life sentence."

Stefanovic ended the interview with a quip about Weinstein, saying, "The one guarantee is that he won't be having any wine anytime soon."

A number of celebrities have reacted to Weinstein's sentencing on social media. Here's what they've had to say.

23 YEARS!! Justice has been served today. So thankful for all of the incredible survivors who shared their experiences at the hands of this monster. https://t.co/E6t1A5vc3X — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 11, 2020

Just crying tears of relief for the bravery of the women who came forward , for every woman who has not gotten justice , for every woman period- we thank you for your strength !!!! https://t.co/h6SzzVOguJ — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 11, 2020

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory. Also so much love to @RonanFarrow ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 11, 2020

Thank you @RoArquette @rosemcgowan @MiraSorvino and all the Whistleblowers in the Weinstein case who put their careers and reputations at risk to help clear the way to know the horrible acts Harvey has done. Thank you to all the brave victims. @RonanFarrow — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 11, 2020