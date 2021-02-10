Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RECKLESS: Stephen Jacob Knight faced Chinchilla court, after mate joy ride on bonnet. Pic: Supplied
RECKLESS: Stephen Jacob Knight faced Chinchilla court, after mate joy ride on bonnet. Pic: Supplied
News

‘You could’ve killed your mate’ Bonnet joy ride gone wrong

Peta McEachern
10th Feb 2021 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Concerned bystanders called Chinchilla police after spotting a car driving around the streets of Chinchilla with a man clinging to a bonnet.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard 19-year-old Stephen Jacob Knight was driving a car along Aerodrome on November 29, when police pulled him over at 4.50pm.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said when officers questioned Knight he made full admission and said he knew he was partaking in risky behaviour.

On Thursday, February 4, Knight pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while a passenger was not in a part of a car designed for passengers.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Knight he’s lucky that his reckless, dangerous, and stupid decision didn’t lead to the death of his mate.

Magistrate Mossop added, that for a young man, Knight had a full page of traffic history and she hoped he reflected on his behaviour and changed for the better.

Knight was fines $240, and a conviction was recorded.

chinchilla magestrates court stephen jacob knight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Race Club secretary wins QLD Racing award

        Premium Content Chinchilla Race Club secretary wins QLD Racing award

        News Chinchilla Race Club secretary, Kirty Mitchell, brought home a win from the Queensland Country Racing 2020 Awards.

        COURT: The nights out in Dalby that went horribly wrong

        Premium Content COURT: The nights out in Dalby that went horribly wrong

        Crime From a drunk teen twerking at Dalby McDonald’s to a man refusing to take his pants...

        Pub drinks end in court date for Chinchilla driver

        Premium Content Pub drinks end in court date for Chinchilla driver

        News A Chinchilla driver has a date with court after being busted allegedly drink...

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce