Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
YOUR NEWS: You can still read the biggest stories coming out of the region every Tuesday and Friday in the pages of the Toowoomba Chronicle.
YOUR NEWS: You can still read the biggest stories coming out of the region every Tuesday and Friday in the pages of the Toowoomba Chronicle.
News

You can still grab your Chinchilla news in print! Here’s how...

Peta McEachern
23rd Jul 2020 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than ever before readers can stay informed and up-to-date with the local, regional, state and national news that matters to them - all in the one place online.

As a subscriber to the Chinchilla News website, readers can access breaking news as it happens, read first about the new businesses and developments in their region, stay abreast with every case that goes through local courts, learn about the characters in their towns and so much more for $1 a week for the first 12 weeks.

Not only do you get to access the best in hyper-local news stories every day and the choice to have specific topics emailed to your inbox, but the ability to explore an archive of older news stories from throughout the years.

Community Newsletter SignUp

YOUR LOCAL NEWS STILL IN PRINT:

But there are readers out there who still want their stories delivered in the pages of a newspaper.

In good news for those living in Chinchilla and surrounds - you can still read the biggest stories coming out of the Western Downs region every Tuesday and Friday in the pages of The Toowoomba Chronicle.

The Chronicle now features a Chinchilla News section dedicated to the stories produced by the locally based Chinchilla News team in every Tuesday and Friday edition.

Add our region's stories to a newspaper that carries the best of State, National, International, Finance and Sport coverage, and I'm convinced you'll still enjoy the experience.

Copies of The Chronicle can be found in your local newsagency.

chinchilla news chinchilla news print local news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Southwest highway to be closed after truck rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Southwest highway to be closed after truck rollover

        News Emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover in the southwest and are working to remove the vehicle.

        NAMED: 61 people to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 61 people to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a list of everyone due to appear in Chinchilla’s Magistrates Court today...

        Everything you need to know about the Western Downs budget

        Everything you need to know about the Western Downs budget

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council have delivered their 2020 budget. Here’s how it...

        Darling Downs among the highest rate of smoking

        premium_icon Darling Downs among the highest rate of smoking

        News THE Darling Downs has some of the highest rates of smoking in Oz