Chinchilla: You asked these businesses to come, here's what they said. Pic: Contributed

THE Chinchilla News recently asked readers which new businesses they'd like to see come to the region - so we popped the important question to those businesses finding out if they have plans to open their doors in Chinchilla.

Here's what they had to say:

Kmart

Without a doubt Kmart is at the top of the pack when it comes to what business our readers want to see in town.

A spokeswoman for Kmart said Kmart has no current plans to open in Chinchilla but hopefully that will change in the future.

"Unfortunately, we do not offer that kind of services at the moment," the spokeswoman said.

"We hope to broaden our services in the near future."

Aldi

A close second to Kmart, Aldi received a significant amount of interest from budget savvy readers keen to see the German supermarket open in town.

Although a spokesperson for Aldi said there are currently no plans in motion for the business to set up shop in Chinchilla.

"While we continually look for opportunities to expand into new locations, we have no plans

to open a store in Chinchilla or any of the surrounding towns in the near future," a spokesperson said.

Bunnings

It seems locals will have to continue to travel to Dalby for their Bunnings fix as a spokeswoman said there are no iconic sausage sizzles in plan for Chinchilla.

"I can onfirm there are no plans to open a store in Chinchilla," a spokeswoman said.

Coles

A spokesperson for Coles said although Coles is always looking to expand, there are no plans to open a store in Chinchilla.

"We can't confirm plans to expand our offer in Chinchilla at this stage," a spokesperson said.

The Chinchilla News also contacted Red Rooster, Best and Less and Dan Murphy's but did not receive a response.