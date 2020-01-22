Xbox game comes with pills

Clontarf local Bianca Emmerson warned others to check their second hand purchases after making the frightening discovery on Monday.

Clontarf local Bianca Emmerson warned others to check their second hand purchases after making the frightening discovery on Monday.

A MOTHER of two got more than she bargained for when a second hand game she bought for her son came with a bag of pills.

Clontarf local Bianca Emmerson warned others to check their second hand purchases after making the frightening discovery on Monday.

A bag of pills found in a second hand Xbox game bought for a seven-year-old.

"I am concerned and upset," Mrs Emmerson said.

"To have my 7-year-old walk out with a bag of drugs was disturbing.

"It could have ended badly; he usually gives the game case to his 14-month-old brother to play with or the dogs could have gotten to the pills.

"We were lucky that it wasn't a bad outcome.

"My son actually thought they were seeds for planting."

Bianca Emmerson warns others to beware second hand purchases after finding a bag of pills in a recent game purchase.

Mrs Emmerson said she bought the $2 FIFA 14 Xbox game at EB Games Peninsula Fair in Kippa Ring on a whim.

"I don't blame the person who served me but it should have been checked when they purchased it," she said.

"I just want them to know that they need to check their merchandise.

"Trying to explain to my son what drugs are was not ideal.

"It is something you aim to protect your kids from."

The concerned mother contacted Policelink on Monday and handed the pills in to Redcliffe Police Station yesterday.

A second hand game came with a bag of pills for one unlucky mother of two.

A social media post of the incident was met with concern and some scepticism.

"There are always going to be trolls; I did not want to believe it myself even though I saw it with my own eyes," Mrs Emerson said.

"But it happened in my own home and it could have had terrible consequences.

"At the end of the day even if it was just Panadol it could still have been harmful to my 14-month-old."

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the pills had been received.

"At this present time initial indications are that it is not a dangerous drug," the spokesman said.

EB Games Australia was contacted for comment.