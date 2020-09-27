WRAP UP: Top 10 stories from the Western Downs

TOP 10 STORIES: Here are the top 10 stories covered in the Western Downs in the past week.

HAVE you missed out on the local news this week? Here are the top ten stories the Dalby Herald and Chinchilla News teams covered across the Western Downs in the past seven days.

1. TRAGEDY: Young man dies in horror rollover near Dalby

A MAN tragically lost his life in a horror rollover near Cecil Plains on September 24.

About 11pm a 4WD was travelling on Cecil Plains Moonie Road, 7km from Cecil Plains, when his car has left the road and rolled.

The driver and sole occupant, a 31-year-old St George man, died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

2. Man allegedly tries to ‘disarm police’ before releasing dogs

SURROUNDED by a circle of hunting dogs, Tara police found themselves in a harrowing situation allegedly caused by Weranga man Darcy James Collins.

Collins appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court to alter the strict bail conditions he was given for his part in the alleged serious assault on three police officers.

The court heard of the ordeal police suffered on July 23 when they attended the 50-year-old‘s address in relation to a disturbance.

3. Southwest energy deal with supermarket chain to spark jobs

A MAJOR Australian supermarket chain has signed a deal to purchase renewable energy from the Western and Southern Downs region for up to ten years.

Coles Supermarkets has agreed to purchase enough electricity to power more than 90 per cent of its Queensland stores with publicly owned generator and retailer CleanCo.

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced the deal today, which will begin in July 2022.

3. 100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

About 100 jobs will be created in Queensland‘s burgeoning gas fields after Senex Energy won State Government approval to expand operations in the Surat Basin.

Brisbane-based Senex announced Tuesday it had won a competitive tender to develop additional natural gas tenements in the basin allowing the company to boost supply to local manufacturers.

The State Government has set aside areas in the basin dedicated to supplying the domestic market and helping reduce skyrocketing energy costs for the manufacturing sector.

4. How Western Downs shows will use $2.1m to boost events

SEVERAL Western Downs shows will share in $2.1 million of grants given by the State Government, following a devastating year for events due to the pandemic.

More than 130 show societies from across Queensland have been allocated thousands in grants from the Queensland Government’s Show Societies Grants Program.

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the importance of the local show would be even greater in 2021, helping Queensland communities unite and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

5. Amputation won’t hold back fearless local from next adventure

GOING away on holiday is part of the Australian way of life and Tanya Fishley, a double amputee from Chinchilla, was determined to keep hitting the open road despite the many obstacles in her way.

A relative newcomer to the disability travel space, Mrs Fishley, 50, lost her legs in 2018, after decades of coping with chronic conditions caused by a series of accidents which led to the progressive degeneration of her lower limbs and ankles.

Mrs Fishley said when coronavirus hit and state borders closed, she had to put interstate and overseas travel plans on hold, and instead decided to checkout her own backyard – regional Queensland.

6. Chinchilla born and raised man who preyed on stepchild sentenced

INTRUSTED with looking after his stepdaughter while his partner tended to a dying relative, a Chinchilla born-and-raised man instead preyed upon the young girl by setting up security cameras to watch her undress, a court has heard.

The man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared in Toowoomba District Court on July 30 to face two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 as a guardian and one count of attempting to pervert justice.

Documents show Judge Paul Smith recounted the events on that led to the crimes committed by the Western Downs man against the daughter of his partner of over a decade.

7. Aussie Helpers founders awarded with prestigious medal

IT WAS 18 years ago when Nerida Egan’s husband came home one day and said, “I think we’ll start our own charity”.

Mrs Egan and the late Brian Egan, who passed in January 2020, founded Aussie Helpers in Dalby in 2002 with $20, a car and a trailer.

They have talked countless farmers out of suicide, provided hay bales on-call and done everything they can to ensure the wellbeing of those living on the land.

8. PIC GALLERY: The Glitz from the Dalby Christian College formal

THE pressures of coronavirus were nowhere in sight when the 2020 graduating class from Dalby Christian College entered their formal.

Dalby Christian College’s (DCC) Year 12 cohort descended on the Dalby Baptist Church on September 18, dressed head-to-toe in finest threads in the Western Downs.

DDC events co-ordinator Shelley Wieden said the school and the arrivals were both “so excited and very relieved” to be able to celebrate their formal this year in the midst of a pandemic.

9. Western Downs council meeting reveals info about cyber attacks

THE Western Downs Regional Council has been targeted by cyber attacks, it was revealed in a meeting when internal and external system audits were discussed by councillors at their latest meeting.

On Wednesday September 23, at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre, Western Downs councillors passed a motion to ‘provide council with the report of the Western Downs Regional Council Audit Committee Meeting held 18 August 2020’.

This prompted Cr Saxby to inquire about recent cyber attacks on the organisation.

10. Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

AN ALLEGED drug trafficking teen fled “underground” from police and racked up more than a dozen breaches of bail after he threw a gargoyle ornament at the car of his ex-partner and her mother.

Cameron Paul Egan cut a remorseful figure sitting in the dock of Dalby Magistrates Court after spending three days in police custody.

The 19-year-old faced court charged with breaching his bail 19 times over a nine month period, and wilful damage domestic violence.

