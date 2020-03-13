Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

crime police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alcohol no excuse to steal from local business

        premium_icon Alcohol no excuse to steal from local business

        News A Chinchilla man who has stolen property from Dominos, claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when the offence occured.

        'Matesong' parody is the moment we’ve all been waiting for

        premium_icon 'Matesong' parody is the moment we’ve all been waiting for

        News Locals create a parody of Tourism Australia’s $15m ‘Matesong’ advert

        Extreme weather suspends southwest cattle sales

        premium_icon Extreme weather suspends southwest cattle sales

        News Saleyards feels the pinch of extreme weather conditions