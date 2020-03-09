World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

Chris Postle with his self portrait.

A COUNTRY boy at heart with a passion for art, Chris Postle knows the importance of sharing art and culture with regional communities, and has done so across the southwest.

But it was Dalby’s gallery at Myall 107 took his breath away.

The local gallery is playing home to 30 pieces from his private collection for the coming weeks, and the artist invites all those from the region to see some of his best work.

Mr Postle has earned international recognition, having had his art travel to some of the top galleries in the world, and even earning a nomination for the Archibald Prize.

But like many industries, art has been somewhat of a rollercoaster for Mr Postle.

“I’ve sort of equated it to farming,” he said.

“You have your ups and downs and your dry spells, and I’ve almost walked away a few times but I’ve stayed because of the passion.

“It’s been a real blessing for me to put my work out for others to see it hanging in such an awesome space.”

Mr Postle’s exhibition Passion and Positivity is a collection of artworks painted in acrylics and oils. They were painted over a 30 year period, showcasing an evolution of techniques used by the artist.

The showcase heavily features a coastal theme, and includes paintings of Australian flora and fauna.

Mr Postle has also run workshops at the gallery for those wanting a more practical experience at the exhibition.

LEARNING FROM THE MASTER: Chris Postle ran workshops for budding artists.

“Even though the teaching process is quite difficult … it’s easier to sit at home and paint, but when you’ve actually got to teach people how you did that painting that is quite a process,”

“I’m learning as I go all the time.”

Stepping into a teaching role has been “scary” for the artist, but ultimately a rewarding experience.

He first began teaching in Chinchilla, and so was blown away by the calibre that he returned five times for more classes.

The exhibition is family-friendly, and Mr Postle said he likes to put a positive spin on his paintings to make them relatable to a diverse range of audiences.

“I put quite a positive energy into it to try and make it happy and special,” he said.

“It’s a pretty reasonable standard of work … and it’s got a little bit of history in it.

“Even if they’re not culturally minded, they’ll get a bit of a kick from it. There’s a lot of different genres and subjects in there.”

Accompanying Mr Postle’s works are sculptured by two of Australia’s finest sculptors, Ted Moran and Chris Calcutt.

The exhibition is open until April 1.