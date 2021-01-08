World-first tech to make our milk last 60 days

A food tech company is within months of producing milk that will stay fresh more than four times longer than traditionally pasteurised products.

MILK that stays fresh for 60 days is just months from domestic production as a Sunshine Coast manufacturer finetunes world-first technology to vastly boost the shelf-life of its products.

Food-technology company Naturo has produced trial batches of the long-life, fresh milk at its manufacturing plant in Coolum and is on track to finalise accreditation to sell domestically from late next month.

Naturo's early success producing milk under its patented Haelen process has attracted the attention of the Federal Government which will today pump $1m into the project under an accelerating commercialisation grant.

Company founder and chief executive Jeff Hastings said the company would first sell to commercial partners as it searches for a site for a major production facility capable of producing up to 10m litres a year.

Mr Hastings said the technology, which has been independently tested and validated, would allow fresh milk to be shipped throughout Asia for the first time once it reaches full production.

He said even 60 days after production the milk tasted just the same as day one.

"When we give the milk to people they say that the flavour is like it's straight out of the vat," he said.

"It tastes like raw milk."

Naturo milk will not need to be tipped out after 14 days. (Photo AAP/Megan Slade). Story Peter Hall.

Naturo has touted the technology as the biggest breakthrough in the global milk industry since pasteurisation in 1864.

Mr Hasting said the process was healthier than pasteurisation as the milk did not need to be heated and did not use any additives or preservatives.

Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews said the Government wanted to help companies that were "pushing the boundaries of the possible".

"I'm so impressed by the ingenuity and determination of Aussie businesses like Naturo who are using science and technology to turn bold ideas into job-creating realities," she said.

"Through the commercialisation of innovative products and services like this we're also creating new jobs and giving a much-needed boost to our economy as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The pilot plant, which can produce 400,000 litres a year, employs six full-time workers but is set to at least double that number when it expands later this year.

Australia is one of only a handful of countries that produces more milk than can be consumed domestically, leaving significant volumes to be exported.

More than $4m in accelerating commercialisation grants are set to be announced today (FRI) with Queensland's Canaria Technologies also in line for a funding boost.

The company has been awarded $750,000 to commercialise a real-time biometric system to ensure resources employees are not suffering heat exhaustion and cognitive fatigue.

