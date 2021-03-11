Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pic: Contributed
Pic: Contributed
News

World class orchestra serenades Chinchilla with joy

Peta McEachern
11th Mar 2021 4:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra arrived in Chinchilla for a full week of concerts as they lifted spirits across the district, spreading joy across many Western Downs towns along their way.

The Orchestra’s woodwind musicians visited Chinchilla, Miles and Tara, while their string quartet toured Maranoa communities around Roma and Wallumbilla.

The visit was a part of the QSO connect program, which is an innovative partnership between Australia Pacific LNG operated by Origin and Queensland Symphony Orchestra, to deliver quality music education and concert experiences to students across regional Queensland.

The QSO woodwind musicians visited the Chinchilla Christian College, Chinchilla State School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Chinchilla, Miles Primary School, Drillham Primary School, Dulacca Primary School, and Tara Shire State College students.

The students had the special opportunity to hear the symphony’s of the flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, and French horn in concert.

The Chinchilla Concert Band also got to sit down with QSO who attended one of their rehearsals on Tuesday, March 9, where they played in unison side-by-side.

As part of QSO’s ‘we’re sharing the joy program’ to give back to the community, musicians also took the time to play for residents at Illoura Village Aged Care.

Here’s where the QSO toured while visiting the Chinchilla district:

Tuesday, March 9

Woodwinds

Chinchilla Concert Band side-by-side rehearsal

Wednesday, March 10

Woodwinds

Chinchilla State School schools concert

Chinchilla Christian College schools concert

Chinchilla Christian College workshops

Chinchilla State High School workshops

We’re Sharing the Joy at Illoura Village Aged Care

Strings

Maranoa Music side-by-side rehearsal

Thursday, March 11

Woodwinds

Miles State School schools’ concert

Miles State Schools workshops

Friday, March 12

10.15am: Tara Shire State College schools concert

chinchilla schools miles school queensland symphony orchestra tara community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Premium Content 'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Travel Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a $1.2b Federal Government package won’t do enough to help tourism operators hit hard by the end of JobKeeper.

        OUTSTANDING: Literary talent recognised in competition

        Premium Content OUTSTANDING: Literary talent recognised in competition

        Council News Budding Western Downs storytellers have been unveiled as the winners of the Words...

        Possible contagious rash outbreak at Western Downs school

        Premium Content Possible contagious rash outbreak at Western Downs school

        News Parents and caregivers of students at a Western Downs school have been warned about...

        WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor never lets gender stand in her way

        Premium Content WOMEN’S DAY: Councillor never lets gender stand in her way

        Local Faces Growing up in an idyllic family life on a farm, Western Downs councillor Megan...