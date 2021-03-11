World class orchestra serenades Chinchilla with joy

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra arrived in Chinchilla for a full week of concerts as they lifted spirits across the district, spreading joy across many Western Downs towns along their way.

The Orchestra’s woodwind musicians visited Chinchilla, Miles and Tara, while their string quartet toured Maranoa communities around Roma and Wallumbilla.

The visit was a part of the QSO connect program, which is an innovative partnership between Australia Pacific LNG operated by Origin and Queensland Symphony Orchestra, to deliver quality music education and concert experiences to students across regional Queensland.

The QSO woodwind musicians visited the Chinchilla Christian College, Chinchilla State School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Chinchilla, Miles Primary School, Drillham Primary School, Dulacca Primary School, and Tara Shire State College students.

The students had the special opportunity to hear the symphony’s of the flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, and French horn in concert.

The Chinchilla Concert Band also got to sit down with QSO who attended one of their rehearsals on Tuesday, March 9, where they played in unison side-by-side.

As part of QSO’s ‘we’re sharing the joy program’ to give back to the community, musicians also took the time to play for residents at Illoura Village Aged Care.

Here’s where the QSO toured while visiting the Chinchilla district:

Tuesday, March 9

Woodwinds

Chinchilla Concert Band side-by-side rehearsal

Wednesday, March 10

Woodwinds

Chinchilla State School schools concert

Chinchilla Christian College schools concert

Chinchilla Christian College workshops

Chinchilla State High School workshops

We’re Sharing the Joy at Illoura Village Aged Care

Strings

Maranoa Music side-by-side rehearsal

Thursday, March 11

Woodwinds

Miles State School schools’ concert

Miles State Schools workshops

Friday, March 12

10.15am: Tara Shire State College schools concert