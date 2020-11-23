Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

More Stories

burns emergency workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby business gives back to organisations hurt by COVID-19

        Premium Content Dalby business gives back to organisations hurt by COVID-19

        Business A WESTERN Downs business is leading a new community initiative to aid community organisations during the financial strain of coronavirus.

        Western Downs cotton communities receive funding boost

        Premium Content Western Downs cotton communities receive funding boost

        News COMMUNITY groups across the Western and Darlings downs will receive a $5,000 boost...

        Christmas movies to light up the Western Downs

        Premium Content Christmas movies to light up the Western Downs

        Council News CHRISTMAS movies will be played across six regional towns in the Western Downs to...

        REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs

        Business THERE’S a new player in the agricultural machinery sector in the Western Downs...