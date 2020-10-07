Worker’s unlocked car stolen for joy ride

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Workers unlocked car stolen for joyride in Chinchilla. Pic: Michael Franchi

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Workers unlocked car stolen for joyride in Chinchilla. Pic: Michael Franchi

CAR THEFTS are on the rise in Chinchilla, as thieves continue to target unlocked vehicles for late night, and often destructive, joy rides.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a white Isuzu was stolen from the Stayover Camp on Zeller St, between 10pm Tuesday, and 6.30am Wednesday, October 7.

“The keys were left in the pocket of the door,” he said.

The spokesman said the car was last located at Slessar St at about 7.30am, October 7.

“Investigations are continuing – and we’ll be able to track the where the vehicle was driven,” he said.

Chinchilla residents are urged by local police to remain vigilant in locking up cars and homes, after a recent spate of property offences.

Queensland crime statistics show there has been 39 cars stolen and 73 unlawful entries committed just this year in Chinchilla since August.

The Chinchilla police force grew this year and officers have actively been working towards reducing crime in the district, by implementing a range of range of strategies to reduce crime, increase public safety, and to repeat juvenile crime.

Last month police Minister MP Mark Ryan responded to a petition calling for legislative change to help to curb crime in Chinchilla, which was signed by hundreds of concerned community members in July.

Mr Ryan assured the community police were actively targeting property crime, drugs, and anti-social behaviour, although said when it comes to youth crime the issue becomes more complex.

“Reducing youth crime requires a whole of community approach that included parents, families, and community leaders,” he said.

“We are dedicated to working with community members to ensure that strategies for responding to young offenders address local issues and draw on community knowledge and strengths.”