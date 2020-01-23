Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Workers missing after boat sinks

by Edna Tarigan
23rd Jan 2020 7:00 PM

Rescuers have found 10 survivors and recovered one body after a boat carrying Indonesian workers sank on its way to Malaysia two days ago.

The search continues on Thursday for nine migrant workers still missing after the incident.

The boat began leaking and sank about an hour after leaving Rupat island in the Bengkalis regency late Tuesday, Pekanbaru rescue spokesperson Kukuh Widodo said.

The 10 survivors, mostly from North Sumatra, were rescued with life jackets, Kukuh said.

Bengkalis Local Police Chief Sigit Adiwuryanto said later Thursday one passenger's body had been recovered.

Rescuers including the Indonesia navy and local water police were using an inflatable boat to search the area where the boat sank.

The chief said the survivors told the police the trip was illegal and the workers were undocumented.

Boats and ferries are popular means of transportation in the archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands. Accidents caused by overcrowding and poor safety standards are common.

In 2016, an overcrowded boat carrying 101 Indonesian migrant workers and their families home from Malaysia capsized in stormy weather off Batam island, near Singapore, killing at least 60 people.

One of the worst ferry sinking occurred off Sulawesi island in 2009, killing more than 330 people.

boat accident drowning indonesia malaysia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        premium_icon ’Tinder pro’ shares tips for swiping success in Burnett

        Dating Meet ‘Tinder Cowboy’ James, and believe me ladies, this isn’t his first rodeo.

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.

        Phone fraudster fleeces elderly pensioner

        premium_icon Phone fraudster fleeces elderly pensioner

        Crime Brian Fawcett warns others after his bank account was hacked.

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News Dozens die, 1500 hurt on Qld Child Safety watch