Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A worker has died after an incident at an underground gold mine.
A worker has died after an incident at an underground gold mine.
News

Worker killed at mine

by Angie Raphael
15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

A worker has died after an incident at Westgold Resources' Big Bell underground mine in WA's Mid West region.

They were flown to Perth with critical injuries but died in hospital.

The company released a statement to the ASX, saying a full investigation was underway and operations had been suspended.

"There has been an incident involving an employee involved in underground haulage activities at the company's Big Bell mine," the statement read.

"In accordance with normal statutory requirements, operations at the Big Bell underground mine have been suspended pending the investigation.

"Other mining and processing activities are continuing at the Cue gold operations, as well as at the company's Meekatharra and Fortnum operations."

Andrew Chaplyn from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety said in a statement that inspectors were on their way to the site.

Originally published as Worker killed at WA gold mine

big bell gold mine mining westgold resources workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics There are question marks over whether even the revised deadline for Queensland’s euthanasia laws will be met.

        Chinchilla grandmothers that appeared in court in 2020

        Premium Content Chinchilla grandmothers that appeared in court in 2020

        News Here is a list of the most shocking crimes committed by Chinchilla grandmothers...

        CRIME WRAP: Bowls club set on fire, men yell at police

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Bowls club set on fire, men yell at police

        Crime DALBY police are investigating an alleged arson at a local bowls club, while three...

        Cecil Plains photographer releases touching new book

        Premium Content Cecil Plains photographer releases touching new book

        Books A DARLING Downs resident and a regular Dalby Herald cover photo competition winner...