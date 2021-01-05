Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        Premium Content JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        News Hundreds of thousands of Australian businesses are still relying on JobKeeper payments to survive despite the fortnightly amounts being cut again.

        Six Chinchilla homes broken into during NYE crime spree

        Premium Content Six Chinchilla homes broken into during NYE crime spree

        News With over six homes being broken into in just one night, Chinchilla’s property...

        PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        Premium Content PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        News This Qld woman planned to legally end her life in Switzerland before her disease is...

        WARNING: Severe thunderstorm heading for Western Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Severe thunderstorm heading for Western Downs

        Breaking The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for Dalby to prepare for severe...