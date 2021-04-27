‘Work of the devil’: PM’s warning

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told a national Christian convention he was "called to do God's work" as Australia's leader.

In a video, Mr Morrison, a Pentecostal Christian, said he looked for signs from God while on the 2019 election campaign trail, and had practised the evangelical tradition of the "laying-on of hands" and praying while working.

The vision was filmed at the Australian Christian Churches conference on the Gold Coast last week and circulated by the Rationalist Society.

In his speech, Mr Morrison said he and his wife Jenny had been called upon to do God's work.

He also called the misuse of social media "the work of the devil" and urged other believers to pray against its "corrosive effect on society".

"Sure, social media has its virtues and its values and enables us to connect with people in ways we've never had before," Mr Morrison said.

"But those weapons can also be used by the evil one and we need to call that out."

Mr Morrison is Australia's first Pentecostal prime minister and the denomination has grown in popularity despite only 1.1 per cent of Australians identifying with it.

The religion has traditions including speaking in tongues and ecstatic worship services seen at establishments like the Hillsong Church.

Further in the speech, Mr Morrison said he had asked God for "a sign" while visiting an art gallery on the NSW central coast.

"And there right in front of me was the biggest picture of a soaring eagle … the message I got that day was, Scott you've got to run to not grow weary, you've got to walk to not grow faint, you've got to spread your wings like an eagle to soar like an eagle," he said.

Speaking of blessings, he told the crowd he had practised the laying-on of hands during a visit to the Pilbara following cyclone Seroia.

"I've been in evacuation centres where people thought I was just giving someone a hug and I was praying, and putting my hands on people … laying hands on them and praying in various situations," he said.

"God has, I believe, been using us in those moments to be able to provide some relief and comfort and just some reassurance."

