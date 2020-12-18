Woolies warning amid product ‘demand’

Woolworths Australia has issued a warning to Northern Beaches locals after the area recorded 28 coronavirus cases.

Woolworths Australia has issued a warning to locals in the coronavirus-infected area of Sydney's northern beaches.

It comes after a total of 28 new locally acquired cases were linked to a cluster in the area, just one week before Christmas.

About 270,000 locals are effectively in lockdown for the next three days following the new cases with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning the state to "brace themselves" and expect more cases.

A spokesperson for Woolworths told news.com.au that while there is currently no coronavirus product limits in place, they will keep a close eye on stock levels following "a slight uptick in demand" at some of its northern beaches stores.

Woolworths has issued a warning to northern beaches locals to only buy what they need. Picture: Tim Hunter

News.com.au can confirm northern beaches stores have had some increased demand for essentials, however stores have not seen "anywhere near the levels seen earlier this year," the spokesperson said.

"We'll continue to keep a close eye on demand and our stock levels."

Woolworths, however, has warned customers to "buy only what they need, as we have plenty of stock to replenish our shelves".

News.com.au has also contacted Coles for comment regarding product restrictions.

Woolworths Warringah Mall on Thursday. Picture: Instagram/seonpe

'STAY HOME'

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has called for calm from the state - specifically asking northern beaches residents to stay home during the next few days.

"Give us some time over the next three days and stay home. If you have to go out, please wear a mask. That is our advice," she said.

"At this point, we don't know how the spread occurred so there is some missing people there.

"Those missing people, whether one, or two, that could have set up other chains of transmission.

Good news from Sydney’s northern beaches: boomers and lunatics have cleared out the toilet paper aisle again. Merry COVIDmas. — Luke Hopewell (@lukehopewell) December 17, 2020

"This means we need high testing rates across the state of New South Wales. You can see how explosive this can be.

"We tell you one day that there are a few cases, and by the time we had the great turnout from the community and tested a whole lot, we are now at a total of 28.

"If that had not have been detected, you can imagine a few days later that we would be announcing very high numbers. The thing I would urge the community across the state is to come out for testing."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry chant, at a press conference about the new cases of COVID-19 in Sydney’s northern beaches. Picture: Janie Barrett

TRUE SCALE OF VIRUS SPREAD

A popular RSL club in Sydney's south has been closed after confirming a positive coronavirus case visited the venue earlier this week.

Cronulla RSL in the heart of the Shire announced on its Facebook page on Friday morning that a positive case visited the club on Wednesday.

It will shut for the next 24 hours for thorough cleaning and is awaiting further advice from NSW Health.

It comes as public spaces on Sydney's northern beaches, including libraries, skate parks and golf courses, will be closed for three days as the council area grapples with the latest outbreak.

It brings the state's total to 29 cases.

Originally published as Woolies warning amid product 'demand'