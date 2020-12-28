Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woodridge man fronts Ipswich court for alleged murder

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A WOODRIDGE man accused of murdering his partner's father has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police allege Garth Michael Reid, 33, stabbed to death 53-year-old father Warren Toby at a Hall St home in Brassall on Christmas night.

The family arrive at the North Ipswich house on Boxing Day following the alleged murder. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
The family arrive at the North Ipswich house on Boxing Day following the alleged murder. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

READ MORE: Father allegedly stabbed to death in Christmas night horror

On Monday morning, Reid faced one count of murder, one of wilful damage and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His charges were adjourned for committal mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A man, understood to be in a relationship with Mr Toby’s daughter, has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal fight on Christmas Day. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar
A man, understood to be in a relationship with Mr Toby’s daughter, has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal fight on Christmas Day. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Reid did not apply for bail.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

garth reid ipswichcourt murder charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

        Premium Content Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

        News Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging communities to apply for new grants after a troubling year of bushfires, drought, and coronavirus.

        Woman flown to hospital after smashing into fence

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after smashing into fence

        News One woman had to be airlifted to Brisbane while another was hospitalised following...

        Top Western Downs students awarded with council honour

        Premium Content Top Western Downs students awarded with council honour

        Council News Seven Western Downs senior students were recognised for their stellar community...

        New infrastructure installed at Chinchilla‘s sacred space

        Premium Content New infrastructure installed at Chinchilla‘s sacred space

        Council News Council has delivered new infrastructure to a Western Downs cemetery as part of...